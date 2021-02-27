Aldridge (wrist) is available for Saturday's matchup against the Pelicans, Paul Garcia of ProjectSpurs.com reports.

Despite right wrist soreness, the veteran will see the court for a second straight game following a six-game absence due to a hip injury. Across his past five appearances, Aldridge has averaged 12.4 points, 3.8 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.0 blocks in 24.0 minutes.