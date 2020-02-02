Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge: Good to go Saturday
Aldridge (thumb) will play Saturday against the Hornets, Tom Osborn of the San Antonio Express-News reports.
After a two-game absence due to a sprained right thumb, Aldridge will return to the starting five. In his past five home games, he's averaging 18.8 points, 5.8 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.0 block across 33.8 minutes.
More News
-
Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge: Trending towards return•
-
Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge: Questionable Saturday•
-
Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge: Out again Wednesday•
-
Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge: Won't play Monday•
-
Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge: Totals 16 points in defeat•
-
Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge: Dominates against New Orleans•
-
Week 16 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the only...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 15
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 15.
-
Week 15 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Pacers,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 14
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 14.