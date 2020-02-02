Play

Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge: Good to go Saturday

Aldridge (thumb) will play Saturday against the Hornets, Tom Osborn of the San Antonio Express-News reports.

After a two-game absence due to a sprained right thumb, Aldridge will return to the starting five. In his past five home games, he's averaging 18.8 points, 5.8 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.0 block across 33.8 minutes.

