Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge: Grabs 13 boards

Aldridge had 19 points (7-15 FG, 1-3 3PT, 4-4 FT), 13 rebounds, four assists, two blocks and one steal in 38 minutes during Monday's 109-107 loss at Houston.

Aldridge has three double-doubles in his last four games following a two-game absence and that should be encouraging -- he registered just two double-doubles from the start of the season until Nov. 29 before missing the aforementioned two games. He will try to extend his strong run of play Thursday at home against the Nets.