Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge: Has big night Friday

Aldridge totaled 33 points (14-25 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 5-6 FT), 14 rebounds, three assists, and one block in 37 minutes during Friday's 111-100 victory over Indiana.

He has now recorded double-digit rebounds in nine straight games but has struggled with his shot of late. This was a nice turnaround and owners will be hoping he can keep things going against the Bucks on Saturday.