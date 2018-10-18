Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge: Hefty double-double in season opener

Aldridge compiled 21 points (7-23 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 7-10 FT), 19 rebounds, three blocks, two assists, and one steal in 41 minutes during Wednesday's 112-108 victory over Minnesota.

Aldridge played a whopping 41 minutes Wednesday, leading the Spurs to a four-point victory over the Timberwolves. Aldridge was able to contribute across the board with the only negative being his 30 percent from the field. The 19 rebounds could well end up being a season-high for Aldridge so owners should not expect that sort of output on a nightly basis. He should, however, continue to get all the run he can handle and is locked in as a top 30 player for the foreseeable future.