Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge: Held in check in loss to 76ers

Aldridge scored 18 points (7-12 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 4-4 FT) to go along with three rebounds and one block across 33 minutes during Friday's 97-78 loss to the 76ers.

Aldridge was relatively efficient from the field, but he was a bit passive against Philadelphia's large front line -- the 12 field goal attempts were his fewest since Dec. 21. He continues to serve as the top offensive option for a Spurs team sans Kawhi Leonard (quadriceps) and had at least 20 points or 10 rebounds in nine of 10 games prior to Friday. Aldridge will have a prime opportunity to bounce back Sunday against the Kings.