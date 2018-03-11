Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge: Held to 11 points in Saturday's loss
Aldridge scored 11 points (5-16 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT) while adding seven rebounds, an assist and a steal in 26 minutes during Saturday's 104-94 loss to the Thunder.
The 32-year-old didn't come close to duplicating Thursday's impressive 30-point, 17-rebound performance, even without Steven Adams (ankle) on the court in the fourth quarter for OKC. Aldridge doesn't need to drop 30 every night for the Spurs to be successful, but he will likely need to re-discover his consistent early-season form if the team is going to hang onto a playoff spot.
More News
