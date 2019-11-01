Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge: Held to only five points

Aldridge posted five points (2-8 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five rebounds, three assists and two blocks across 36 minutes in Thursday's 103-97 loss to the Clippers.

Montrezl Harrell and Ivica Zubac hassled Aldridge all night and completely neutralized Aldridge. Despite 36 minutes on the court, Aldridge posted one of the worst stat lines of his career. It's further evidence of how tough the Clippers are on defense.