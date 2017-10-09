Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge: Hits for 21 in Sunday's win

Aldridge scored a game-high 21 points (9-16 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT) while adding eight rebounds, six assists and a block in 31 minutes during Sunday's preseason win over the Nuggets.

Getting a full workload, Aldridge posted the kind of numbers fantasy GMs would love to see on a regular basis from him. The 32-year-old's tenure in San Antonio hasn't quite hit the statistical heights he reached in Portland, but with more offensive responsibility falling on him and Kawhi Leonard this year, Aldridge may be able to crack 20 PPG once again.