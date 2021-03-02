Aldridge tallied just two points (0-3 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and four rebounds in 15 minutes during Monday's 124-113 loss to the Nets.

This is about as bad as it gets for the veteran who simply couldn't get going in the loss. While his season has basically been one big disappointment, this could be the floor, or at least we hope it is. If you picked him up recently, you might want to hold for one more game given they play again on Tuesday, this time against the Knicks. If his production continues to dwindle, moving on in standard leagues might not be the worst idea in the world.