Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge: Hopeful for quick return

The Spurs are hopeful that Aldridge (shoulder) will be ready to play as soon as Saturday against the Magic or Monday against the Pacers, Tom Osborn of the San Antonio Express-News reports.

Aldridge initially suffered the right shoulder injury in the Feb. 21 win in Utah, but proceeded to play through the issue two days later in a blowout loss to the Thunder. Since the shoulder was clearly hampering him in that contest, the Spurs opted to hold Aldridge out for Wednesday's 109-103 loss to the Mavericks. He should benefit from a two-day break in the schedule before San Antonio's next game, so he can tentatively be viewed as questionable versus the Magic until the Spurs likely update his status Friday. Lonnie Walker started in place of Aldridge in the loss to Dallas, producing 12 points (5-9 FG, 2-2 3Pt), three boards, three blocks and two assists in 27 minutes.