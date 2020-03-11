Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge: Impresses in return from injury

Aldridge notched 24 points (10-23 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 3-4 FT), four blocks, three steals, two rebounds and two assists in 37 minutes during Tuesday's 119-109 win over the Mavericks.

Aldridge returned from a six-game absence and looked impressive, filling out the stat sheet and posting 20-plus points for the third time in his last five outings dating back to last month. The veteran power forward looked healthy, and he should return to be one of San Antonio's most reliable scoring threats now that he's available again.