Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge: Leads team in scoring against New York

Aldridge had 22 points (8-15 FG, 1-1 3PT, 5-5 FT), eight rebounds, two blocks and one assist during the Spurs' 120-111 win over the Knicks on Wednesday night.

Aldridge came just two rebounds shy of a double-double and even made a three-pointer late in the fourth quarter, although fantasy owners shouldn't expect Aldridge to let it fly from deep on a regular basis. At the very least, the veteran power forward should be a threat for double-digit points and 10 rebounds on a nightly basis, as he will be one of the Spurs' primary offensive alternatives once again. San Antonio will take on Washington next Saturday.