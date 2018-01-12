Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge: Leads team in scoring with 20 points in loss
Aldridge posted 20 points (6-15 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 7-8 FT), four rebounds, an assist and a blocked shot in 35 minutes during Thursday's 93-81 loss to the Lakers.
Aldridge's stat line was just ok, but definitely not what was expected in a matchup that was clearly favored to go a completely different way. the Spurs looked anemic and deflated in this matchup. Perhaps losing Kawhi Leonard again is hurting the team's morale, but something was not right with the team on Friday. Things don't get much easier this weekend as they tangle with the Nuggets on Saturday.
