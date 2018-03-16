Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge: Leads team in scoring with 25 points

Aldridge tallied 25 points (11-28 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-3 FT), seven rebounds, three assists and a blocked shot in 28 minutes during Thursday's 98-93 win over the Pelicans.

San Antonio was in control for most of this must-win game but almost gave it away. Aldridge's return to the lineup is absolutely essential if the hop to pus into the final spot in the West, especially when you consider the uncertainty surrounding the return of Kawhi Leonard. If he does return next week, Aldridge will see a dip in production, but not a very significant one.