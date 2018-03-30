Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge: Leads team once again

Aldridge had 25 points (9-19 FG, 1-1 3Pt 6-8 FT), 11 rebounds, two assists and two blocks in 34 minutes during Thursday's 103-99 victory over the Thunder.

Aldridge was questionable heading into the contest but was able to take his place in the starting lineup. Thankfully for the Spurs, he was able to see his normal workload and helped the team to a crucial victory. He continues to be the heart and soul of the team and barring any setbacks to his knee injury, he should be ready to go on Sunday when the Houston Rockets come to town.