Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge: Leads team to victory with 28 points

Aldridge posted 28 points (13-22 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds, four steals and an assist in 38 minutes during Saturday's 116-105 win over the Trail Blazers.

Aldridge was the linchpin of the Spurs' offensive attack once again, Saturday's outing was his ninth 20-plus point scoring night in his past ten games. If the Spurs hope to advance in the playoffs, they'll need to depend on Aldridge to sustain his excellent production. San Antonio will clinch a playoff spot with a win against the Kings on Monday, so expect at least one more productive night from Aldridge. If they do clinch, it wouldn't be a surprise to see him rest in the final regular-season game.