Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge: Leads team to win
Aldridge amassed 18 points (6-14 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 6-6 FT), 13 rebounds, two assists and a steal in 29 minutes Sunday against Cleveland.
Aldridge continued his steady production, topping double-digits for the 75th time this year. The veteran forward's remained a consistent contributor in his 13th year in the league. He's missed just one game, and is contributing 21.2 points, 9.1 rebounds, 2.4 assists and a career-high 1.3 blocks in 33.2 minutes per game this season.
More News
-
Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge: Totals team-best 24 points•
-
Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge: Co-leads team in scoring•
-
Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge: Secures another double-dobule•
-
Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge: Full line in Sunday's loss•
-
Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge: Serves in complementary role•
-
Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge: Posts double-double Tuesday•
-
Week 26 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? Yes, some leagues play until the bitter end.
-
NBA Rookie Watch
Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...
-
Week 25 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...
-
Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...
-
Week 24 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we wrap the Fantasy playoff season for most le...