Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge: Leads team to win

Aldridge amassed 18 points (6-14 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 6-6 FT), 13 rebounds, two assists and a steal in 29 minutes Sunday against Cleveland.

Aldridge continued his steady production, topping double-digits for the 75th time this year. The veteran forward's remained a consistent contributor in his 13th year in the league. He's missed just one game, and is contributing 21.2 points, 9.1 rebounds, 2.4 assists and a career-high 1.3 blocks in 33.2 minutes per game this season.