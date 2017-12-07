Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge: Leads team with 18 points
Aldridge posted 18 points (7-16 FG, 4-4 FT), four rebounds and one blocked shot across 33 minutes in Wednesday's 117-106 win over the Heat.
It an uncharacteristically modest night on the boards for Aldridge Wednesday, as he only managed four rebounds against a Miami team that was without Hassan Whiteside. He shot 43 percent from the floor and hit all four of his shots from the charity stripe. While Kawhi Leonard's (quad) imminent return will diminish Aldridge's output somewhat, the 11-year veteran should still see consistent minutes and remains a good mid-range option at the four or five spot.
