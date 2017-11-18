Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge: Leads team with 26 points in win

Aldridge posted 26 points (8-14 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 10-12 FT), nine rebounds and an assist across 36 minutes in Friday's 104-101 win over the Thunder.

With Kawhi Leonard (quadriceps) still sidelined, Aldridge has emerged as the Spurs' primary offensive threat for the time being, The Spurs looked sluggish early, scoring only 15 points in the first quarter, but they gradually chipped away at the Thunder's lead, ultimately overtaking them for the win. Aldridge's usage and output should remain constant and is viable for starts across all formats.