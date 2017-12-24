Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge: Leads team with 29 points in victory

Aldridge tallied 29 points (13-22 FG, 2-3 3 Pt, 1-1 FT), 10 rebounds and two assists in 39 minutes during Saturday's 108-99 win over the Kings.

Aldridge and Pau Gasol drove the Spurs on both ends of the floor Saturday and had little trouble fending off Zach Randolph and Willie Cauley-Stein. While Aldridge's output may slow down once Kawhi Leonard makes a full return, he's having a great December, where he's averaged 20.5 points and 8.7 rebounds. The 31-year-old is a reliable DFS option at center and should be started in all formats.