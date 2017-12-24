Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge: Leads team with 29 points in victory
Aldridge tallied 29 points (13-22 FG, 2-3 3 Pt, 1-1 FT), 10 rebounds and two assists in 39 minutes during Saturday's 108-99 win over the Kings.
Aldridge and Pau Gasol drove the Spurs on both ends of the floor Saturday and had little trouble fending off Zach Randolph and Willie Cauley-Stein. While Aldridge's output may slow down once Kawhi Leonard makes a full return, he's having a great December, where he's averaged 20.5 points and 8.7 rebounds. The 31-year-old is a reliable DFS option at center and should be started in all formats.
More News
-
Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge: Scores 22 points in 36 minutes•
-
Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge: Scores game-high 19 in Monday's win•
-
Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge: Goes for 16 points in loss•
-
Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge: Team-high scoring total in loss•
-
Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge: Scores 20 points Saturday•
-
Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge: Records double-double in win•
-
Injury updates: Embiid still out
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Stock watch: Dunn, Mirotic trending up
The Bulls are showing signs of life of late, and some of their young guys are playing a big...
-
Waiver Wire: Prioritize Lyles, Moore
Trey Lyles becomes top add with Paul Millsap out, and repeat customer E'Twaun Moore should...
-
3-point shooting trends
Need help with shooting? We took a look at some of the league-wide trends to highlight players...
-
Who benefits from injuries?
Every injury is an opportunity for someone else to step up. Take a look at a few of the key...
-
Waiver Wire: Week 9 targets
The schedule again bears watching even if it is more even, and Alex Rikleen helps you zero...