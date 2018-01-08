Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge: Leads team with 30 points and 14 rebounds

Aldridge posted 30 points (12-21 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 5-7 FT), 14 rebounds, an assist, a steal and a blocked shot in 35 minutes during Sunday's 11-110 loss to the Trail Blazers.

With Kawhi Leonard (shoulder) back on the injury report, the Spurs reverted back to dividing the load among the rest of their starters. Aldridge ended up being the prime beneficiary, as he recorded his 15th double-double of the season in Sunday's loss. In truth, we've yet to see exactly how much Aldridge's workload will be affected by Leonard's return because Leonard never really got rolling before this shoulder tear. As the team's unquestioned starting power forward his minutes won't change, but when you consider how unhappy Aldridge was last year by playing second fiddle to Leonard, it wouldn't be a surprise to hear trade rumors swirl again. For now, Aldridge will keep putting up elite numbers with Leonard out.