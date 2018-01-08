Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge: Leads team with 30 points and 14 rebounds
Aldridge posted 30 points (12-21 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 5-7 FT), 14 rebounds, an assist, a steal and a blocked shot in 35 minutes during Sunday's 11-110 loss to the Trail Blazers.
With Kawhi Leonard (shoulder) back on the injury report, the Spurs reverted back to dividing the load among the rest of their starters. Aldridge ended up being the prime beneficiary, as he recorded his 15th double-double of the season in Sunday's loss. In truth, we've yet to see exactly how much Aldridge's workload will be affected by Leonard's return because Leonard never really got rolling before this shoulder tear. As the team's unquestioned starting power forward his minutes won't change, but when you consider how unhappy Aldridge was last year by playing second fiddle to Leonard, it wouldn't be a surprise to hear trade rumors swirl again. For now, Aldridge will keep putting up elite numbers with Leonard out.
More News
-
Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge: Back in starting lineup Sunday•
-
Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge: Won't play Friday vs. Suns•
-
Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge: Collects double-double Wednesday•
-
Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge: Scores game-high 29 points in Tuesday's win•
-
Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge: Scores team-high 25 points in win•
-
Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge: Will play Thursday vs. Knicks•
-
Fantasy basketball: Sit Devin Booker
SportsLine's projection model tells you who to sit and who to start in your fantasy basketball...
-
Injury updates: Harden hamstrung
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
You've been waiting a long time for them, and Isaiah Thomas and Blake Griffin are back and...
-
Top Waiver-Wire Targets
He’s got plenty of potential, and now Marquese Chriss is starting to find a role. He’s worth...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings: Start Lee
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Buy or sell: Keep Kanter, Embiid?
Got a glut in your frontcourt? We take a look at four big men who you might want to consider...