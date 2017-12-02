Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge: Leads tem with 22 points in win

Aldridge posted 22 points (7-17 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 5-6 FT), six rebounds and an assist across 32 minutes in Friday's 95-79 win over the Grizzlies

After posting a season-high 41 points on Wednesday, Aldridge fell back to earth a bit against Memphis on Friday but still led the team in scoring. Aldridge also spent less time on the floor as the Spurs never really relinquished control of the lead in this game and pulled away in the fourth quarter. Aldridge will be happy when Kawhi Leonard returns soon so some of the scoring load can be taken off his shoulders, though it will cause his output to dip slightly.