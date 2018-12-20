Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge: Leads way in big road win

Aldridge scored a game-high 20 points (6-9 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 8-9 FT) while adding four assists, three rebounds and two steals in 26 minutes during Wednesday's 129-90 win over the Magic.

Despite getting the entire fourth quarter off in the rout, Aldridge still scored at least 20 points for the fourth straight game and 10th time in the last 15 contests, a stretch during which he's averaging 20.9 points, 7.2 boards and 1.2 blocks.