Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge: Leads way in big road win
Aldridge scored a game-high 20 points (6-9 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 8-9 FT) while adding four assists, three rebounds and two steals in 26 minutes during Wednesday's 129-90 win over the Magic.
Despite getting the entire fourth quarter off in the rout, Aldridge still scored at least 20 points for the fourth straight game and 10th time in the last 15 contests, a stretch during which he's averaging 20.9 points, 7.2 boards and 1.2 blocks.
More News
-
Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge: Scores game-high 29 points in loss•
-
Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge: Scores game-high 27 points Thursday•
-
Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge: Nearly double-doubles in loss•
-
Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge: Scores 16 points in loss•
-
Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge: Gets hot from field in win•
-
Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge: Scores team-high 20 in loss•
-
Week 10 NBA Injury Analysis
What is the deal with Markelle Fultz, Dennis Smith Jr. and more? Jeff Stotts tries to help...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 10 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 10 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With so many teams set to play four games in Week 10, there's a lot Fantasy players can do...
-
NBA Week 9 Value Trends
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 9 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 9 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...