Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge: Leads way in win over Celtics
Aldridge scored a game-high 32 points (13-23 FG, 6-7 FT) while adding nine rebounds, five assists, two blocks and a steal in 36 minutes during Monday's 120-111 win over the Celtics.
He's only scored 30 or more points four times this season, but two of those outbursts have come in the last two games. Aldridge is inching back towards the 20.0 PPG mark on the year, and his 9.0 boards per game is also his best performance in that category since 2014-15, his last season in Portland.
