Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge: Leads way with 30 points
Aldridge finished with 30 points (12-21 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 6-6 FT), nine rebounds, six rebounds, two blocks and a steal in 32 minutes Sunday against Washington.
The veteran center continued his steady season, topping 30 points for the eight-time in the 2019 campaign and the second time in four contests. Aldridge is one of the most consistent fantasy assets and shows no signs of slippage in his 13th year in the league. Through 51 games, Aldridge is averaging 20.9 points, 8.6 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.2 blocks while shooting 51.3 percent from the field and 84.5 percent from the line.
