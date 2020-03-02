Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge: Likely to remain out Tuesday
Aldridge (shoulder) is expected to remain out for Tuesday's game in Charlotte, Jeff McDonald of the San Antonio Express-News reports.
The big man will miss a third straight game Monday night against Indiana, and coach Gregg Popovich all but ruled him out for Tuesday's game on the second half of a back-to-back. McDonald notes that "if all goes well", Aldridge could be back in the lineup for Friday's game in Brooklyn.
