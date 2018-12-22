Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge: Limited playing time in blowout
Aldridge ended with 10 points (4-10 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 1-1 FT), nine rebounds, four assists, and one block in 23 minutes during Friday's 124-98 victory over the Timberwolves.
Aldridge played just 23 minutes during Friday's blowout victory over the Timberwolves. The starters were not required down the stretch as the Timberwolves capitulated. The Spurs will need to back up against the Rockets on Saturday in what could be an interesting matchup.
More News
-
Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge: Leads way in big road win•
-
Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge: Scores game-high 29 points in loss•
-
Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge: Scores game-high 27 points Thursday•
-
Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge: Nearly double-doubles in loss•
-
Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge: Scores 16 points in loss•
-
Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge: Gets hot from field in win•
-
Week 11 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With most teams in the league set to play three games, who should you be relying on in Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 11
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 10 NBA Injury Analysis
What is the deal with Markelle Fultz, Dennis Smith Jr. and more? Jeff Stotts tries to help...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 10 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 10 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With so many teams set to play four games in Week 10, there's a lot Fantasy players can do...
-
NBA Week 9 Value Trends
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...