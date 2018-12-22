Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge: Limited playing time in blowout

Aldridge ended with 10 points (4-10 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 1-1 FT), nine rebounds, four assists, and one block in 23 minutes during Friday's 124-98 victory over the Timberwolves.

Aldridge played just 23 minutes during Friday's blowout victory over the Timberwolves. The starters were not required down the stretch as the Timberwolves capitulated. The Spurs will need to back up against the Rockets on Saturday in what could be an interesting matchup.