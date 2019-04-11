Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge: Logs 34 points, 16 boards in win

Aldridge accumulated 34 points (15-21 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 4-5 FT), 16 rebounds, one assist, one steal, and one block in 36 minutes during Wednesday's 105-94 win over the Mavericks.

Aldridge was extremely efficient offensively while hauling in boards galore. His 32 double-doubles this season is his best total in that category since his final year with the Trail Blazers (2014-15). With the playoffs set to begin this weekend, Aldridge apparently used the regular season finale as a tune-up, as he's likely to be heavily relied upon in the postseason.

