Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge: Logs double-double in Game 5 loss

Aldridge chipped in 17 points (7-13 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 2-3 FT), 10 rebounds, two steals, and one block in 31 minutes during Tuesday's 108-90 Game 5 loss to the Nuggets.

Aldridge has gone for a double-double in two of the last three games. However, he has also failed to score 20 points in two of the last three. It's likely that the 33-year-old big man will need to step up offensively in order for the Spurs to keep up with the Nuggets and extend the series during Thursday's Game 6.