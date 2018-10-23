Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge: Massive double-double in OT win
Aldridge turned in 37 points (13-22 FG, 11-18 FT), 10 rebounds, five assists, one steal and one block across 40 minutes in the Spurs' 143-142 overtime win over the Lakers on Monday.
Aldridge drew even with the Lakers' Kyle Kuzma for the game-high scoring total, and he hauled in double-digit boards to post his second double-double of the season in the process. The 33-year-old's strong start to the new season -- one that consists of averages of 23.3 points, 12.3 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 1.7 blocks -- is especially encouraging considering the Raptors' acquisition of DeMar DeRozan in the offseason. Both players are finding plenty of opportunity to score in the team's more prolific offense thus far, certainly a good sign for Aldridge's fantasy prospects.
