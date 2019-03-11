Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge: Massive performance Sunday
Aldridge finished with 28 points (14-26 FG, 1-2 3Pt), 15 rebounds, two assists, two steals, and two blocks in 38 minutes during Sunday's 121-114 victory over the Bucks.
Aldridge was fantastic for the Spurs in their victory over the Bucks on Sunday. He had game-high totals in both scoring and rebounding, helping the Spurs to an important win. Aldridge has now scored at least 22 points in six straight games, also blocking a combined 10 shots in that period. The Spurs have won five straight games, including victories over the Bucks, Thunder, and Nuggets. He should continue to get all the minutes he can handle and should be a top-30 player down the stretch.
More News
-
Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge: Goes off for 32 points in win•
-
Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge: Near double-double in win•
-
Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge: Scores 27 points in Saturday's win•
-
Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge: Scores 24 in win•
-
Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge: Double-doubles in loss•
-
Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge: Modest performance in loss•
-
Week 22 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 21 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Fantasy basketball, Week 21 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 21 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
As we head down the stretch, there are some low-owned guys who are still worth your attent...
-
Week 20 Stock Watch: Who's up, down?
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...