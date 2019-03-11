Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge: Massive performance Sunday

Aldridge finished with 28 points (14-26 FG, 1-2 3Pt), 15 rebounds, two assists, two steals, and two blocks in 38 minutes during Sunday's 121-114 victory over the Bucks.

Aldridge was fantastic for the Spurs in their victory over the Bucks on Sunday. He had game-high totals in both scoring and rebounding, helping the Spurs to an important win. Aldridge has now scored at least 22 points in six straight games, also blocking a combined 10 shots in that period. The Spurs have won five straight games, including victories over the Bucks, Thunder, and Nuggets. He should continue to get all the minutes he can handle and should be a top-30 player down the stretch.