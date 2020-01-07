Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge: Mediocre in win
Aldridge scored 17 points (5-10 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 5-5 FT), while chipping in four rebounds, three assists and a block in 33 minutes during the Spurs' 126-104 victory over the Bucks on Monday night.
If one were to hear that the Spurs routed the Bucks, they may assume that Aldridge played a central role and carried them to the win. However on Monday that was not the case, as Aldridge was merely his standard, productive self. His double-double streak was snapped at four, but he has now scored at least 17 points in each of his last seven contests. Aldridge is a top-5 fantasy contributor at the power forward position.
