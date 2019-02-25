Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge: Modest performance in loss

Aldridge totaled 18 points (7-12 FG, 4-4 FT), three rebounds, two blocks, and one assist in 21 minutes during Sunday's 130-118 loss to the Knicks.

Aldridge played just 21 minutes Sunday as the Spurs lost a tough one to the Knicks. Aldridge was in some doubt due to an illness but eventually took his place in the starting lineup. His minutes were well down when compared to his usual allotment, however, that could have been due to his illness of the fact the starters were struggling. He will be better than this on most nights, hopefully beginning Monday in Brooklyn.