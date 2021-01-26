Aldridge and the Spurs will not play Monday against the Pelicans after the game was postponed, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.
This is the first postponement of the season for San Antonio, which was preparing to play on the second night of a back-to-back set after beating Washington at home Sunday. For now, the Spurs' next scheduled game is Wednesday against Boston.
More News
-
Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge: Cones back to earth in win•
-
Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge: Throws together season best•
-
Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge: Falls flat again Wednesday•
-
Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge: Drops team-high 22 in win•
-
Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge: Poor showing Friday•
-
Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge: First double-double of season•