Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge: Muted in first-up loss
Aldridge finished with 14 points (5-12 FG, two rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block in 24 minutes during Saturday's 113-92 loss to the Warriors.
Aldridge saw just 24 minutes of playing time Saturday, finishing with 14 points and not much else. This was not a good matchup for Aldridge and he has had problems producing against the Warriors previously. He is going to need a step-up if the Spurs hope to win even one game in this series so look for more effort to come in the second encounter on Monday.
