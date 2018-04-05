Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge: Near double-double in loss

Aldridge finished with 28 points (12-20 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 4-5 FT), nine rebounds, four assists, one steal and one block across 44 minutes in Wednesday's 122-112 overtime loss to the Lakers.

Playing in his third game over four nights, Aldridge nevertheless enjoyed a big first and third quarter, amassing 26 points in those periods. However, a double-team strategy implemented by Lakers head coach Luke Walton from that point forward limited him to just two points the rest of the way. It was yet another stellar shooting effort for Aldridge, who's started April off on a tear. Factoring in Wednesday's production, he's averaging 28.7 points (on 60.0 percent shooting), 10.7 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 2.3 blocks and 1.0 steals across 39.0 minutes in three games.