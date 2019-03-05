Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge: Near double-double in win
Aldridge totaled 22 points (9-17 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 3-4 FT), nine rebounds and two assists across 36 minutes in the Spurs' win over the Nuggets on Monday.
Aldridge continued his solid play, scoring 22 and helping the Spurs capture a close win. Already in the midst of a fantastic season statistically, Aldridge has turned it up a notch recently. Over his last four games, San Antonio's big man is averaging 24.8 points, 8.5 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.5 blocks.
More News
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Fantasy basketball, Week 21 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 21 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
As we head down the stretch, there are some low-owned guys who are still worth your attent...
-
Week 20 Stock Watch: Who's up, down?
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 20 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head toward the stretch of the Fantasy seas...
-
Week 19 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head toward the stretch of the Fantasy seas...