Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge: Near double-double in win

Aldridge totaled 22 points (9-17 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 3-4 FT), nine rebounds and two assists across 36 minutes in the Spurs' win over the Nuggets on Monday.

Aldridge continued his solid play, scoring 22 and helping the Spurs capture a close win. Already in the midst of a fantastic season statistically, Aldridge has turned it up a notch recently. Over his last four games, San Antonio's big man is averaging 24.8 points, 8.5 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.5 blocks.