Aldridge and the Spurs are moving forward with a buyout of his contract, Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports reports.

As expected, after the Spurs were unable to find a trade partner for Aldridge, they'll buy out the veteran big man, making him an unrestricted free agent. Aldridge is expected to generate interest from several teams in need of a veteran scoring presence in the frontcourt. the 35-year-old's best days are behind him, but he's less than a year removed from averaging 18.9 points, 7.4 rebounds and 1.6 blocks in 33.1 minutes per game. Aldridge never quite found his footing in 2020-21, appearing in only 21 games and averaging 13.7 points, 4.5 boards and 0.9 blocks in 25.9 minutes.