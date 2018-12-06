Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge: Nearly double-doubles in loss

Aldridge finished with 21 points (7-14 FG, 7-7 FT), nine rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block across 32 minutes in the Spurs' 121-113 loss to the Lakers on Wednesday.

The 33-year-old remained red-hot from the field to open December, as he's now posted at least a 50.0 percent success rate from the field in each of the first three games of the month. That includes two contests with 70.0 percent or better shooting, a stark departure from a mid-November slump that saw Aldridge shoot 30.0 percent or worse in four of five games. The veteran big man continues to be a reliable source of scoring and rebounds on the majority of nights, and his 10.1 boards per contest are his best figure in that category since the 2014-15 campaign.