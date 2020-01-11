Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge: Nets 21 in loss

Aldridge scored 21 points (7-12 FG, 5-9, 2-2 FT) while adding nine rebounds, three assists and a block in 34 minutes during Friday's 134-121 loss to the Grizzlies.

Aldridge scored more than 20 for the first time in five games and his rebounds ticked back up after two subpar performances in that category. The 34-year-old is averaging 19.1 points and 7.7 rebounds across 35 games this season.