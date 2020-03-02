Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge: Not at shootaround
Aldridge (shoulder) was unable to participate in Monday's shootaround, Jeff McDonald of the San Antonio Express-News reports.
Aldridge's inability to go through shootaround doesn't bode well for his chances of playing Monday. An update from the team closer to tipoff should solidify his availability.
