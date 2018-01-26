Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge: Not on Friday's injury report
Aldridge (rest) is not on the injury report for Friday's contest against the 76ers, Jabari Young of the San Antonio Express-News reports.
Aldridge was held out of Wednesday's game for rest, but is seemingly good to go for Friday's contest. As a result of his return, Kyle Anderson, Davis Bertans and Joffrey Lauvergne are all candidates to see a reduced workload.
