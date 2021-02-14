Aldridge (hip) is without a return timetable, Jeff McDonald of the San Antonio Express-News reports.

Aldridge will miss a sixth straight game Sunday against the Clippers, and it sounds as though the Spurs are bracing for the veteran to miss several more contests, as coach Gregg Popovich said he's "not particularly close" to a return. Fantasy-wise, this should extend Jakob Poeltl's run as a fantasy-viable center. Poeltl has started the last five games and is averaging 10.6 points, 9.4 rebounds and 2.8 blocks in that span.