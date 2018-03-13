Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge: Off injury report Tuesday
Aldridge (knee) will be available for Tuesday's contest against the Magic.
Aldridge missed Monday's contest against the Rockets due to knee soreness, though is apparently feeling significantly better after a day of rest. His return should reduce the roles of Davis Bertans and Rudy Gay.
