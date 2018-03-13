Play

Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge: Off injury report Tuesday

Aldridge (knee) will be available for Tuesday's contest against the Magic.

Aldridge missed Monday's contest against the Rockets due to knee soreness, though is apparently feeling significantly better after a day of rest. His return should reduce the roles of Davis Bertans and Rudy Gay.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories