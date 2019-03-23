Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge: Off-night scoring and rebounding

Aldridge finished with 10 points (5-13 FG), five blocks, four assists and four rebounds across 33 minutes in the Rockets' win over the Spurs on Friday.

Aldridge produced some unusually low point and rebound totals in Friday's loss, though he made up for the dip in production by swatting five shots and handing out five assists. Averaging 21.1 points and 9.0 rebounds this season, he'll try to get back on track in Sunday's game at Boston.