Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge: Off-night scoring and rebounding
Aldridge finished with 10 points (5-13 FG), five blocks, four assists and four rebounds across 33 minutes in the Rockets' win over the Spurs on Friday.
Aldridge produced some unusually low point and rebound totals in Friday's loss, though he made up for the dip in production by swatting five shots and handing out five assists. Averaging 21.1 points and 9.0 rebounds this season, he'll try to get back on track in Sunday's game at Boston.
More News
-
Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge: Scores 23 points in Monday's win•
-
Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge: Massive performance Sunday•
-
Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge: Goes off for 32 points in win•
-
Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge: Near double-double in win•
-
Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge: Scores 27 points in Saturday's win•
-
Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge: Scores 24 in win•
-
Week 24 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 23 NBA injury analysis
Hold or fold? In Fantasy terms, here are injury updates that can help guide tough decision...
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Week 23 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 22 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 22 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.