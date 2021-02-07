Aldridge (hip) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Warriors.
Aldridge is expected to see doctors at the beginning of the week, and the Spurs officially ruled him out for Monday's game. In his absence, Jakob Poeltl should continue to see increased run for San Antonio.
