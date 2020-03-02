Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge: Officially ruled out Monday

Aldridge (shoulder) has been ruled out of Monday's game against Indiana, Paul Garcia of Project Spurs reports.

A sore shoulder will officially cost Aldridge a third consecutive game, and he could be in danger of missing a fourth with the Spurs playing on the first half of a back-to-back set. With Jakob Poeltl (knee) also out, the Spurs will have to dig a bit deeper into the depth chart up front. Trey Lyles, in particular, should continue to be set for increased minutes as long as Aldridge remains out.