Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge: Officially ruled out Tuesday

Aldridge (shoulder) will not play in Tuesday's game against the Hornets, Evan Closky of KENS 5 in San Antonio reports.

As expected, Aldridge will miss a third straight game as the Spurs finish up the second half of a back-to-back. With Jakob Poeltl (knee) also out, the Spurs will likely lean on Drew Eubanks and Trey Lyles for most of the minutes at center.