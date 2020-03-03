Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge: Officially ruled out Tuesday
Aldridge (shoulder) will not play in Tuesday's game against the Hornets, Evan Closky of KENS 5 in San Antonio reports.
As expected, Aldridge will miss a third straight game as the Spurs finish up the second half of a back-to-back. With Jakob Poeltl (knee) also out, the Spurs will likely lean on Drew Eubanks and Trey Lyles for most of the minutes at center.
More News
-
Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge: Likely to remain out Tuesday•
-
Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge: Officially ruled out Monday•
-
Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge: Not at shootaround•
-
Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge: Expected to sit Monday•
-
Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge: Out again Saturday•
-
Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge: Goes through non-contact practice•
-
Top waiver adds for Week 20
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 20.
-
Week 20 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a very active Week 20.
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 19
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 19.
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 18
Nick Whalen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 18 and...