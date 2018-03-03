Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge: Officially ruled out
Aldridge (ankle) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Lakers.
As expected, Aldridge will be sidelined after suffering an ankle injury during Wednesday's loss to the Pelicans. In his absence, expect some combination of Rudy Gay, Joffrey Lauvergne and Davis Bertans to absorb the bulk of Aldridge's minutes.
